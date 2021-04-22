Again Bandits Kidnapped two Nurses in kaduna General hospital

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

Again, armed bandits have on Thursday struck in Kaduna state and Kidnapped two Nurses in a General hospital in kajuru local government area of Kaduna South.

The sad incident reportedly occurred barely 24 hours after the abduction of Unspecified numbers of students of Greenfield University in the same state,

The Nurses who worked overnight at the General hospital in Idon in the local Government were taken away by the bandits to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Kajuru local government area, Cafra Casino, called on the people to remain calm as an investigation has commenced into the kidnap of the two nurses.

No official statement by the Kaduna State government and security authorities has been issued in response to the incident.



Dr. Shingyu Shamnom who is the Medical Director of the hospital, however, confirmed to journalists that the gunmen who wielded dangerous weapons gained access to the hospital through the fence.

According to Dr. Shamnom, the gunmen forcefully gained entry into the hospital, and shot sporadically, and whisked away from the two Nurses on night duty.

The Nurses, it gathered, were said to have come out and identified themselves as medical workers.

He explained that after hearing the gunshots, they had to stay at their various houses.

His words: “We were in our homes until a call was put through to us that it was kidnappers who invaded the hospital, only to discover that two of the Nurses on night duty have been taken away by the bandits.



“The kidnappers went away with the phone of one of the staff whom we thought was also kidnapped but he later returned,” he said.