The All Progressives Congress (APC) has again shifted the primary election to pick its governorship candidate for Bayelsa state in the November 16 poll.

Recall that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had earlier shifted the shadow election from Thursday August 29 till today Saturday, August 31.

Party publicist, Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu said the NWC once again postponed the governorship primary election in Bayelsa state to Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4, September, 2019.

The shift, he said, is in deference to a court order.