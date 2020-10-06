Again, another traditional ruler, 5 others killed in Plateau village

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders yesterday attacked a Plateau community, killing six people including a crowned Prince.

Mr. Chungyang Mwadkon, a former Acting Village Head of Wereng village in Riyom Local Government Area was due for coronation when he was shot and killed while trying to escape from the attackers, it was gathered.

An eyewitnesses said the assailants, armed with AK47 rifles and other deadly weapons invaded the community at about 9pm local time, shooting at everyone in sight.

“We first thought they were vigilante because they were wearing boots and security kits like community Police, until they started shooting at us,” said an eyewitness Kim Francis, age 32.

“They kept shooting and picking their expended bullet shells as they moved,” said Francis who was shot in the leg.

Our correspondent also learnt that one Lyop David, age 35 and Mary Francis, 65 years, were also shot in the thigh and leg respectively as they were chased with steady gunfire into their rooms.

The attackers killed three members of a family in their compound while Mr. Mwadkon and two others were killed along the road.

All efforts to get the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer for response was proved abortive as he was not picking his calls.