Again, Anonymous hacks Nigerian Stock Exchange website

A group of international ‘hacktivist’ group, Anonymous, backing #ENDSARS protesters has hacked the Nigerian Stock Exchange website.

The hackers took over admin panel as markets opened on Monday.

‘We have HACKED into the complete admin panel of the Nigerian Stock Exchange website! We decided to leave a message this time :). We will be leaking more from this website later. Expect us, #OpNigeria #EndSARS,” it tweeted.

Daily Times had reported that the group, claimed responsibility for bringing down the websites of the Lagos State Government, Nigeria Police Force, Central Bank of Nigeria, Kaduna State Government, Ministry of Justice, INEC, NNPC, EFCC, NCDC and official twitter handle of the National Broadcasting Commission.