Again 2 killed in Kaduna fresh attacks for resisting Bandits — Daily Times Nigeria

IDIBIA GABRIEL

Bandits have again shot and killed a farmer and son in the Igabi Local government area of Kaduna state in fresh attacks, the state government security update made available to journalists on Saturday has revealed.

The statement stressed that security agencies have reported that armed bandits in the early hours of Saturday invaded Baka village, in the Igabi local government area, shooting sporadically when the incident occurred.

According to the report signed by Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the

bandits, while shooting sporadically, forcefully gained entry into the resident of “one Dan’Azumi Musa, a farmer in the area.

The report further stated that both were shot dead upon resisting the bandits attempting to kidnapped Musa and his son, Sanusi Dan’Azumi.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.