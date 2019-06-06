Afuye emerges Ekiti speaker, as Fayemi inaugurates 6th assembly

Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

A former commissioner Hon. Funniniyi Afuye, has emerged the Speaker of the 6th assembly in the state in Ekiti State House of Assembly.

In the same vein, former Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, was unanimously elected the Deputy speaker.

While Afuye, a former commissioner for Information is representing Ikere constituency 1, Jamiu is representing Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency II.

Their nomination and unanimous elections followed the proclamation of the sixth Assembly signaling the formal inauguration of the state Lawmakers by the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Inaugurating the 6th Assembly, Governor Fayemi urged the lawmakers to continue to exhibit the team spirit and consensus building in the conduct of their legislative affairs.