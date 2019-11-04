An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old unemployed, Sulaimon Agboola,to six months in Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Apapa, Lagos, for stoning police officers on duty.

Chief Magistrate M.O. Tanimola, sentenced Agboola, after he pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy, unlawful society, assault, breach of the peace and possession of hemp.

Tanimola, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N40, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, told the court that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by substance, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa to hoodlums in in Oshodi, Lagos State.

Koti told the court that the convict committed the offence on Oct. 17 at 9.45p.m., at Cappa, Oshodi.

He said that the convict instigated members of his unlawful society to throw stones and bottles at police officers on patrol.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 42, 44, 56, 168, 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

(NAN)