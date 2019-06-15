Afroprom unveils Prom King & Queen Contest

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Following the grand announcement of Nigeria’s first-ever prom concert, “Afroprom”, organizers have reeled out other activities that are guaranteed to whet appetite leading to the concert.

The Afroprom King & Queen contest is primed to celebrate a good looking King & Queen who is intelligent, smart and already a leader in their own capacities.

This will be the maiden edition of the contest and history is in the making.

The winner of these crowns will become ambassadors of Afroprom for a year and will enjoy a rare lunch with one of Nigeria’s A-list music stars in a choice restaurant aside walking away with a brand new iPad.

To enter the contest, interested participant is required to: record only a 30-seconds long video with details such as participant’s name, the name of the school attended, age, personal background, and why they deserve to be crowned Nigeria’s first ever Prom King or Queen

Alternatively, participants are encouraged to upload a full picture of themselves on one grid and the aforementioned information on the other grid. The post with the highest number of votes will advance to the next stage of the contest

Bukola Litan, Assistant Creative Director at J. Vanni Global revealed that the contest is organized in a bid to stir the spirit of friendly competition amongst the teens as the step into a crucial time of their lives.

“The Prom King & Queen contest was born out of a desire to stir the spirit of friendly competition among the teens. The real world is just a step away, and in there, it is a battle of popularity however unfair it seems.”

“Is it fair to have popular kids go head-to-head against the more popular ones? Maybe not.

But the social media gives everyone an equal opportunity and we just want to see how well they can maximize these platforms and use it in their favor.” Bukola concluded.

The top 10 posts in each category will advance to the final phase and at this stage, the remaining participants will get special codes with which they can now be voted for again.

The overall winner will be decided via an automated mechanism and a winner will be announced at the prom concert.

The event which is scheduled to hold on Sunday, July 14, 2019 will be hosted by ace OAP Jimmy, and will reward attendants with enticing gifts such as an iPhone XR, PlayStation 4, and lots more