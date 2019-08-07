By Patrick Okohue, Lagos

The 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in partnership with the African Union Commission has received 8, 157 songs/videos on its online portal as entry submission closed on August 2.

This year’s submission continues in the record-setting precedent of previous editions, amassing the highest number of entries from African artistes, music producers, songwriters, disc jockeys (DJs) and video directors among others, since the inception of the biggest music event in Africa.

In a release by AFRIMA Head of Media, Sola Dada, the body said the 2019 submissions which opened worldwide on May 15 exceeded the 2018 submissions by 148 entries.

Of the 8, 157 entries submitted this year, West Africa leads the pack with 38 per cent of the total entries followed by Southern Africa with 24 per cent. East Africa, Central Africa and North Africa have 20 per cent, 14 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, following the end of the 6th AFRIMA entry submission, the 13-man international jury of AFRIMA will arrive Lagos, August 7, for the week-long adjudication process from that will end on August 13.

The AFRIMA jury’s responsibility involves screening, categorising, assessing, grading and selecting into the 36 different regional and continental awarding categories and nominees who will vie for the 23.9 carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.

AFRIMA hospitality partner, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will provide a secure venue for the international jury members who represent the five regions of Africa, the Diaspora (Europe and North America) and the African Union Commission.

Guided by transparency and fairness, each of the jury members will bring their span of experience and professionalism to play and utilise their boundless knowledge of African music, culture, and entertainment to collectively arrive at artistes and/or recordings on the 6th AFRIMA nominees’ list that reflect the creative energy and output of African music talents between the music review period of August 1, 2018 to August 2, 2019.

After this process is concluded, the nominees’ list would be unveiled during a world media conference scheduled for August 14 at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.