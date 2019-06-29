…As entry submission closes on August 2, 2019

Mutiat Alli – Lagos

In its continual drive to build capacity for knowledge sharing among African music professionals and culture enthusiasts, the 6th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, will host music and culture industry stakeholders at a Stakeholders’ Conference holding on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Las Vegas VIP, Sable, Bonamoissadi, Douala, Cameroon.

The AFRIMA-Cameroon conference will specifically reveal details of the 6th AFRIMA entry submission process and other programmes for the annual continental awards to effectively engage music talents and content creators who are key stakeholders and beneficiaries of the awarding process.

The 6th AFRIMA Entry Submissions that closes on Friday August 2, 2019, is open for entries to Artistes, Songwriters, Video Directors, Producers, Dancers/Choreographers, DJs and un-recorded artistes of African origin living on the continent and Diaspora.

According to the AFRIMA Regional Director, Central Africa, Mr. Ernest Ewane, “AFRIMA is sharing the spirit of Pan-Africanism for greater collaborations in culture, music and entertainment for sustainable

development in line with the African Union (AU) cultural agenda for peace building, integration, democracy, economic advancement and youth social development.

The Conference will also focus on AFRIMA 2019 build-up events which include Turn Up Africa Music Concert & Conference, the Adjudication Process, the Nominees’ Announcement, Public Voting as well as the Main Awards Ceremony events such as the Africa Music Business Summit; the AFRIMA Music Village, and the Awards Night which comes up in November.

Expected to attend the event in Cameroon will be music professionals, creative experts, cultural industry practitioners, recording artistes, record labels, artiste managers, publishing companies, policy makers,

government officials, business and media practitioners in Cameroon and neighbouring countries.

Some past AFRIMA winners and nominees from Cameroon are Stanley Enow (2015 winner, Best Male Artiste in Central Africa, and 2016 winner, Best Artiste in African Hip Hop),

Charlotte Dipanda (2015 winner, Album of the Year, Best Artiste in African Contemporary, & Best Female in Central Africa), Montess (2017 winner, Best Female Artiste in Central Africa), Nde Ndifonka aka Wax Dey (2016 winner, Best Male Artiste in Central Africa),

Daphne (2018 winner, Best Female Artiste in Central Africa), Locko (2017 winner, Best Male in Central Africa), Salatiel, Magasco, and Mr. Leo amongst others.