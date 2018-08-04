AFRIMA 2018: Award receives entries for its 5th edition

…as AU commends Africa’s Creative Industry for enthusiastic participation

By: Mutiat Alli

The 5th edition of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, AUC, has received 8,009 songs/videos on its online portal as entry submission closed at 1159hour (WAT) of August 1, 2018. This year’s submission sets a record as the highest number of entries from African artistes, music producers, songwriters, Disc Jockeys (DJs), video directors among others, since the inception of the most prestigious music event in Africa.

The progress and increase of 63% against the 2017 edition of 4,816 entries is a positive marker that has elicited satisfaction from the African Union, the International Committee of AFRIMA as well as the Jury members of AFRIMA.

Out of the entries received this year, Eastern Africa tops with 45% followed by Western Africa with 34%. Southern, Central and Northern Africa had 13%, 6% and 2% respectively.

Reacting to the development, the Acting Director of Social Affairs, African Union Commission, Mr. Machacha Shepande, congratulated Africa’s creative industry sector for participating in the 5th All Africa Music Awards Entry Submission campaign opened on May 25, 2018.

“The AU commends the creative sector of Africa for participating so well in the AFRIMA entry submission process which closed on 1st August 2018 and in ensuring that the music industry remains relevant for the sustainable growth of Africa’s economy which the African Union (AU) is championing through the cultural and creative agenda.

The Jury’s task will be a week-long adjudication process from August 7 to 15, 2018 which includes: Screening, Categorizing, Grading, Selection and announcement of nominations into the thirty-eight (38) Regional and Continental categories of the award that will emerge winners of the AFRIMA 23.9 carat gold plated trophy.