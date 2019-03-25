Africa’s CEO Forum: Glo EVC, Phillipe Le Houerou, others arrive Kigali

Ladesope Ladelokun

Kigali, the capital of Rwanda is agog with excitement as it prepares to host the 2019 edition of Africa CEO Forum which begins today.

Important personalities have started arriving in the country. Among those already in Kigali are the Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom, Mrs Bella Disu, Philippe Le Houerou of International Finance Corporation and Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Globacom is the apex Diamond sponsor of the forum themed ‘Open Africa: from continental treaties to business realities’

Over 700 business leaders are expected to attend the forum, a gathering of Africa’s Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), international investors, experts and high-level policymakers to who will champion private sector-led growth on the continent.

The event will be declared opened by Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, at 8.15 a.m. today.

The Glo EVC, Mrs Disu, who will chair the session on “Women in Business Initiative” by 11.a.m, will also speak at the “Industry Outlook – Digital Economy” session at 2.45 p.m.on Tuesday.

Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe, Philippe Le Houerou of International Finance Corporation, Amadou Diallo of DHL and Pierre Guislain of African Development Bank will also speak at the forum.