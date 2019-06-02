African Writers Conference, Awards sets to hold Sep. 28

African Writers Development Trust, said it has concluded plans for the 2019 African Writers Conference scheduled to hold on September 28 at the Sarit Centre, Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Manager, African Writers Development Trust, Namse Udosen, he disclosed that this year’s conference will focus on ‘Cultural Stereotypes in African Literature: Rewriting the Narratives for the 21st Century Reader’ as the theme to set the pace for discussions in the African literary space.

Announcing the speakers for the 2019 African Writers Conference, he noted that the 5 speakers from 4 African countries who will lead and direct discussions on the earlier mentioned theme was arrived at after a rigorous selection process.

“We, the African Writers Development Trust, take this opportunity to announce to the world our Speakers for the 2019 African Writers Conference. We are confident that the chosen 5 will bring thought provoking perspectives which will resonate across literary circles globally.

According to him, the panel of discussants will have as led speaker, Nnane Ntube (Cameroon).

Others include: Sabah Carrim (Mauritius), Nabilah Usman (Nigeria), Alex Nderitu (Kenya) and Tom Odhiambo (Kenya).

In addition, the judges for the 2019 African Writers Awards which is an integral part of the African Writers Conference have also been selected.

Their work is to select the best from a pool of amazing entries who will be awarded the prestigious African Writers Awards for Flash Fiction, Short Stories, Poetry and Children’s Literature.

The judges includes; Kolabomi Adeko – Nigeria – Poetry, Nahida Esmail – Tanzania – Children’s Literature, Sabah Carrim – Mauritius – Short Stories, Adah Bitiah Chembo – Zambia – Flash Fiction while Anthony Onugba – Nigeria will serve as the Chief Judge.