African women handball championship: Nigeria lose 14-44 to Cameroon

16th June 2021
by Ogbonna Ugorji

Nigeria lost to Cameroon 44-14 on Tuesday night at the ongoing African Women Handball Championship.

Cosmos Akisi, the media coordinator for the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Nigeria lost to Cameroon 44-14 in the quarterfinals played at Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

“The Coach Rafiu Salami tutored side were no match for Cameroon who inflicted a huge victory on them.

“The Senior Women National Handball team lost 26-3 in the first half, while the second-half surge wasn’t enough as they went on to lose to Cameroon 44-14.

“A defeat against Cameroon means that Nigeria cannot advance for a chance in the medal place, but will now play a classification match against Senegal on Wednesday night,” Akisi said.

