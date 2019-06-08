African startups to get $1.5m MIT fund

Ladesope Ladelokun

A call has gone out to African startups with innovative solutions by Solve Initiative, an initiative of Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT), to apply for the sum of $1.5 million it has made available.

MIT says the said the amount is available to winning solutions, while teams will join the MIT Solve’s Community of peers, funders and experts to help advance their work, noting that applications are open until July 1.

Solve is an initiative of MIT which offers startup funding and access to a global network, advances lasting solutions from tech entrepreneurs to address the world’s most pressing problems with its 2019 global challenges being Circular Economy, Community-driven Innovation, Early Childhood Development and Healthy Cities.

According to Disrupt Africa, 10 African tech startups were among the 33 winners were among the world of Solve.

The winning startups included Nigerian Medical product discovery and delivery service LifeBank, Ugandan wearable body-monitoring device Neopanda, Kenyan mobile disease management service Akiba Ya Raho, Rwanda’s E-heza Digital Health Record,

Kenyan Coding accelerator Moringa School, and Ghana’s Practical Education Networks which helps STEM teachers employ inquiry-based pedagogies in their classrooms.

MIT is a private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts which was founded in 1861 in response to the increasing industrialization of the United States.