Zidiq, Nigerian afro-pop artiste signed to Anacaona Records, an American based record label dropped his official first single ‘African Mama’ which is currently enjoying massive airplay.

Speaking at a Radio interview recently, Zidiq made the assertion of his uniqueness in the music space. His undying love for house music cannot be underplayed in what inspires his unique style. He has also never hidden his admiration for the vocal prowess of Wande Coal, the energetic vibes of Burna Boy as well as the royal swaggz of the Queen of House music – Niniola.

In African mama, the multi-talented vocal power house dexterously sang the praise of the irresistible Beauty of the African woman. For the beautiful face, an external elegance of shape, great hair and smooth skin, to name but a few, a perfect mix of both the physical beauty and internal beauty adorns this ‘feet-and-body-moving’ jam.

Beyond the physical beauty of an African Mama, Zidiq took time to eulogize the Internal beauty which is made up of all round love, indefatigable care, compassion, respect, wisdom, faithfulness, truthfulness and non-violence. It is the sum of human cherished values that sets African women apart among their counterparts.

Produced and mixed by Irish producers Brian Sheil and Alex Flood, Zidiq is sure here to change the face of music in the entertainment industry.

