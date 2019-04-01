African CEO Forum: Companies seek Glo’s partnership, solutions to stimulate growth

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Ladesope Ladelokun

As Africa CEO Forum ended in Kigali last week, there were several chief executives seeking Telecommunications Company, Globacom’s cutting-edge connectivity solutions to stimulate the growth of their multinational companies.

The business executives held discussions centered on Globacom’s superior Internet connectivity, mobile money solutions, Wide Area network Connectivity (WAN), credit check for post-paid subscribers and bundled mobile solutions for government and blue-chip establishments.

The business chiefs who thronged Globacom’s stand at the forum echoed the views of Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, who had made enquiries on the prospect of business collaboration between his country and the company at a meeting with the Executive Vice Chairman, Globacom, Mrs Bella Disu.

Globacom’s EVC had, at a Digital Economy session, stressed the need for governments across the African continent to create the enabling environments for telecommunication companies to connect cities and rural communities to cyberspace.

According to her, this will help operators in Africa to adopt digital solutions to achieve the continent’s all-important desire of catching up with global trends.

“The world is experiencing rapid digital transformation, and because we live in an exponential world, it’s no longer a question of ‘do I have to innovate’, we must innovate. So telecom operators will spearhead this innovation.

First, we provide the infrastructure, the network, the platforms and connectivity for digital transformation to occur, and the resulting effect is big data, virtual reality, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and Internet of Things which connects everything to everybody. So businesses must run on new business models to stay in business,” Mrs Disu stated.

She stressed the importance of increased internet access with reference to the World Bank report which showed that 10 per cent increase in internet access directly correlates to 1.8% growth in the gross domestic product (GDP).

Chief executives who visited Globacom’s stand to hold discussions with the company’s officials included the Group Chief Executive Officer, of Ecobank in Togo, Ade Adeyemi; Chairman, KPMG Africa, Kunle Elebute; Group Chief Executive Officer of Ark Hudson, Ugo Ikpeazu, as well as Head of Business, Mara Phone, James Kasugi.

In the same vein, Chairman of MTN, Cameroon, Colin Mukete; Chief Executive Officer, Credit Registry, Jameelah Sharrieff; Chief Executive Officer of Sodeico of Congo Democratic Republic, Djo Falanga and Director General of Azur of Gabon, Jean Obambi also expressed their desires of collaborations with the telecommunications giant.