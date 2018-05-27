African Brand Congress Fiesta Sets To Hold in Lagos

By: Isaac Oguntoye

In a bid to educate, engage, and inspire brand managers, professionals in the pursuit of best practice in brand building and value creation, Mr. Desmond Esorougwe , the convener of African Brand Congress have called on the major brands, stakeholders in Africa to be part of this year African Brand Congress Fiesta

The African Brand Congress Fiesta which take place at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suits, Lagos on 31st May, 2018 with the theme; ‘Africa is the Future of Great Brands’ will also feature the African Brand Leadership merit award is aimed at company chair, presidents, Directors, CEO, Managers among leading brands that believe in creating strong brands.

The focus of this one-day Africa Brand Congress in Nigeria according to the organizers will be to support brands in the journey of excellence in brand building and also to be able to discuss and influence the issues of sharing African Brand future.

“The event which is the fourth edition will also provides the ideal opportunity for interaction among leading companies, Keynote interactive discussion, quality up to date case studies from leading organizations provides a close look at the improvement that the biggest companies in the market are currently implementing worldwide.” The convener, Desmond Esorougwe concluded