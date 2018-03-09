African Beauties Storm Nigeria for 2018 Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant

The city of Lagos is set to witness a torrent of beauties as more than 25 ladies from different countries across Africa will be vying for the crown as the winner of 2018 Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant.

The pageant, a brain child of Roses and Rubies International, owned by Precious Jefferson, will hold its maiden edition on Friday, March 30 2018 at the Grand Ball room of Oriental Hotel, Lagos and will have the contestants thrill guests with exhilarating dance steps beautifully choreographed by ace pageant director, Mordi Chike.

Along with the beautiful display, will be exciting performances from MAVIN Records act, Reekado Banks and other top musical acts all of whom have expressed their excitement at being a part of the project.

While speaking about the inspiration for the pageant, Jefferson who herself is an accomplished beauty queen having won several pageants including Miss Independence in 2011 and Beauty of Africa International Pageant in 2016 said, ‘Africa Beauty Queen for me is more than just a pageant. It is a dream, one that I have nursed since I was nine years old. I am daily obsessed with a need to give back to thr society, help young girls achieve their dreams of becoming who and what they want to be. Being an ex-beauty queen myself, I totally understand the challenges there are in the industry and Africa Beauty Queen is poised to proffer solutions and be the trademark of excellence as far as modelling and pageantry are concerned in Nigeria and Africa’.

Popular acts including ace publisher Betty Irabor and veteran actors Eucharia Anunobi and Richard Mofe Damijo have been unveiled as judges for the night. Others are 2017 Miss International Africa,

Awuma Daniella Akorfa and Pageant Director, Miss West Africa Gambia, Saviour Aluede while the duo of Stephanie Coker and Ghana’s Mawuli Gavor will be hosts.

Mutiat Alli