Zimbabwean anti-govt pastor activist freed on bail

Evan Mawarire, Zimbabwean pastor activist arrested by the government 48 hours ago, was on Wednesday, released on bail.

The Zimbabwean pastor and anti-government activist was arrested for addressing protesting university students has been freed on bail.

Mawarire had been in police custody since Monday and was later charged with disorderly conduct in a public place and is free on $200 bail.

Mawarire rose to prominence in July 2016 when he used social media to organize the Zimbabwe’s biggest anti-government protest in a decade.

He later left for the United States after a court dismissed charges against him, claiming his life was in danger. He returned to Zimbabwe in February.

The clergy is due to appear in court on Sep. 25 on other charges of allegedly subverting a constitutionally elected government.