US drone kills 3 al-Shabab jihadist in Somalia

Continued onslaught on Islamic extremist continued as a U.S. military drone killed three members of the al-Shabab extremist group in Somalia.

Agency report said that the airstrike was carried out Tuesday morning local time in the Bay region, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital, Mogadishu, the U.S. statement said.

“We assess no civilians were anywhere near the site,” a spokesman for the U.S. Africa Command, Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Falvo, told The Associated Press. He said he did not have the identities of the extremists killed.

The al-Shabab members were operating “in close proximity to” Somali army forces and African Union forces in the area “and were deemed as a credible threat,” Falvo said.