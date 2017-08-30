Two men arrested in Zambia for ‘having sex’

Police in Zambia have arrested two men “allegedly found having sex”, reports the state owned Times of Zambia.

The pair – one aged 38 and the other 30 – were discovered in a guesthouse in Kapiri, a town in Zambia’s central province, the paper adds.

Police spokesperson Diamond Likashi said the two men are currently in police custody awaiting charge, adding that:

We are still doing investigations so that we can easily prove when the case is taken to court.”

But Dr Mannasseh Phiri, a sexual health activist has told the BBC that Zambia needs to revisit the law on homosexuality:

“There’s no law in Zambia that criminalises homosexuality.

The law that’s there, which was left by our colonial masters who themselves have legalized same sex marriages, talks about carnal knowledge against the order of nature.

We have had people accused of homosexuality but they have walked to freedom because it’s difficult to prove.”

Zambia – a conservative society and a Christian nation by constitution – frowns upon same-sex relationships.

Anyone found guilty of “carnal knowledge against the law of nature” can be jailed for up to 15 years.