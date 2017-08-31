Togo court jails 15 anti-government protesters

……As activists mock Prime Minister led pro-government rally

Following recent anti-government protest in Togo, fifteen supporters of Togolese opposition party, Pan African National Party (PAN) have been jailed for their role in recent anti-government protests.

The convicts, including PAN Secretary General, Dr. Kossi Sama, were handed sentences ranging between five and nine months by the court.

One of their lawyers confirmed that they were charged principally with damaging public property even though no testimony was presented in court.

Describing the case as a politically motivated one, lawyer Paul Dodi Apevon said: “All they’ve said today is that people damaged public property, but no-one has testified to this.

“There is nothing in the prosecution case that names a witness who could prove that they were seen somewhere doing a specific crime,” he added.

Meanwhile, activists in the country have criticized Togo’s Prime minister, Selorm Klassou, on for leading a pro-government protest in the capital Lome. He was joined by other government functionaries as they paraded the streets.

The pro government protest came on a day the opposition activists postponed planned demonstrations and demanded the release of protesters who were arrested during the August.

Pro government’s protest which was poorly attended, was seen as a response to protests calling for an end to the Gnassingbe family dynasty that has been running Togo for the last five decades. Activists, however, noted that the protest was nothing compared to that of the oppositions’ in terms of numbers.

Participants wore T-shirts and caps bearing the photograph of the president. Other people lined the streets with inscriptions calling for a united Togo.

Twits negating the rally flowed from the social media .Farida Nabourema @Farida_N wrote “They temporarily run out of tear gas. They are replenishing their stock for the opposition protest next week.

According to her twit, “Whoever came up with the idea of a counter protest to support Gnassingbe has just embarrassed his god sent president. She added “As you can see, the “counter “* protest called by the ruling government of #Togo was HUGE! They are asking for unity and national cohesion.

Also Samira Sawlani @samirasawlani Togo wrote “Handful of humans turned up for pro-Govt protest (no doubt mostly from the govt) Thousands turned up at anti-govt protests. Democracy?