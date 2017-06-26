A joint U.N and Congo Republic government statement has reported that more than 80,000 people have fled their homes in Pool province surrounding Congo Republic’s capital since the government began military operation in the area last year.

The military actions in the province ,involving occasional aerial bombardments, aims to curb what the government says is a resurgent rebellion led by Pastor Ntumi, an enemy of President Denis Sassou Nguesso from the oil-rich country’s 1997 civil war.

While it has been hard to confirm death tolls and the impact on residents, any clear evidence of escalating violence could be damaging to Sassou Nguesso’s ruling party, the Congolese Party of Labour, ahead of legislative elections next month.

The United Nations is seeking around $20 million in emergency funding to provide humanitarian assistance in the province, after a recent visit found widespread malnutrition, the statement released late on Friday said.

Bonny Amadi with Agency Reports