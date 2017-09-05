South Africa’s economy is out of recession

By
-
0
South

South Africa’s economy is out of recession following 2.5% growth results announcement quarter-on-quarter.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing were the largest contributors to the growth.

Africa’s most industrialised economy entered into a technical recession in early 2017 after two consecutive negative growth quarters were recorded.

This is welcome relief here particularly following the downgrade to junk status by international credit ratings agencies.

With all that said overall GDP growth is still slow.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply