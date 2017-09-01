Somalians protest transfer of opposition leader to Ethiopia torture chamber

Somalians have sustained criticisms on recent transfer of opposition leader, Mr. Abdikarin Sheikh Muse of the Ogaden by the country’s government to Ethiopian torture chamber.

Outrage has continued in Somalia following the reported transfer of a citizen to neighbouring Ethiopia.

The detention and subsequent transfer of Mr. Sheikh Muse of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has been labeled by the people as a breach of national and international laws.

According to agency report, the transfer of the opposition to Ethiopia started early last week of August but was confirmed by ONLF in a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement directly accused Somali President Mohammed Abdullahi ‘Farmajo,’ of complicity in the said transfer.

It also listed as accomplices, Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre, National Security Advisor Gen. Bshir Mohamed Jamac-Goobe and head of the state intelligence agency Abdullahi Mohamed Ali.

Whiles accusing Mogadishu of breaching national and international laws, the ONLF averred that “the Somali government has forcefully transferred a political refugee to Ethiopia which is known to torture and humiliate its opponents.

“It has been intimated that Mr. Abdikarin was sacrificed in order to get political support from the Ethiopian regime.

The Ethiopian ambassador to Somalia who is a close relative of the Prime Minister and in-law to the Somali president played a key role in brokering the deal,” the statement said.

ONLF describes itself as “a national liberation organization that struggles for the rights of the Somali people in Ogaden and has no involvement whatsoever in Somalia’s multifaceted conflict at all.”

Social media reports have criticized the move .twitter post by #Somali President @M_Farmaajo and PM said “Khayre have betrayed the Somali nation by handing over a Somali to #Ethiopia – to be tortured”

#Somali said “Parliament will deal with this matter, & hold them accountable 4 transferring Qalbidhagax 2 Ethiopia by violating the law of the land”.

While @adancabdulle @SomaliPM said “The extraordinary rendition of the senior ONLF official is reminiscent of the warlord era which led to formation of the Islamic Courts.