Shock and fear amid South Africa cannibalism case

Fear has gripped the village of Shayamoya village in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province after the discovery of a decapitated body.

The family of Zanele Hlatshwayo, 25, who has been missing since July, believe she was a victim of a cannibalism ring that has so far led to the arrest of five men.

Her decomposing body was found after a man who claimed to be a traditional healer handed himself over to police last week and confessed that he was tired of eating human flesh.

Police officers had initially dismissed his statement, according to reports.

It is only after he produced a bloodied hand and foot as proof that he was immediately arrested. He led them to his rented home, where police found eight human ears in a cooking pot.

It is believed they were to be served to his customers, who were told they had magic properties and would convey money, power and protection.

Several other body parts were found stuffed in a suitcase.

Ms Hlatshwayo’s family is yet to bury her. As I entered the Hlatshwayo homestead, I was greeted by a solemn hymn and the cries by the grieving family.

“We can only imagine how she begged for her life, she died an extremely painful death,” said her elder sister Nozipho Ntelele as she wiped away tears.