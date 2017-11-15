Military vehicles converge outside Harare

In what many people could term, Zimbabwe’s readiness to forestall any external aggression following recent threat by the nation’s army, the military appeared to have cordoned off the country’s capital, Harare.

Military vehicles were reported to be heading towards Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital on Tuesday, a day after the army chief warned he would “step in” to ease political tensions sparked by the firing of the vice president.

Agency report said that it was not clear whether the reported movements by tanks and armored personnel carriers were routine. A spokesman for the State Department told VOA: “We are aware of the reports and are monitoring the situation.”

There have been no security alerts from foreign embassies in Zimbabwe and witnesses in the capital, Harare, said the streets were calm, with business running normally.

The current tension was sparked last week when President Robert Mugabe fired his deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of disloyality and plotting to seize power.

Many observers saw the move as a step toward the installation of Mugabe’s wife, Grace Mugabe, as vice president, which would put her in position to become president when the 93-year-old Robert Mugabe retires or dies.

On Monday, the head of the armed forces, General Constantino Chiwenga warned Mugabe to stop trying to purge the ruling ZANU-PF party of Mnangagwa supporters. Dozens have been arrested since the vice president was fired on November 5th.

Mnangagwa, 75, was seen for years as a likely successor to the president, and maintains a strong backing in the army. He is now believed to be in South Africa.

Grace Mugabe, 52, has support in the party’s youth wing and is believed to have engineered the firing of another vice president, Joice Mujuru, in 2014.