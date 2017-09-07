Kenya’s al Shabaab militants behead four men

….As election re-run campaign commences 6th Sept’

As Kenyans’ prepare for rerun of its presidential election scheduled for 17th October, suspected al shabab jihadists in the country have beheaded four people.

Suspected militants from the jihadist group al Shabaab were reported to have beheaded four men in two different attacks in northern Kenya’s coastal Lamu County on Wednesday.

According to agency report, the incident adds to two of similar cases in the region. 12 people were killed in the first incident in August.

Lamu County Commissioner, Gilbert Kitiyo, said the attacks took place in Silini-Mashambani and Bobo villages where about 30 heavily-armed assailants went from house-to-house calling out victims by name before pulling some out and slitting their throats.

“They were dressed in military gear and had AK-47 rifles. They beheaded four men before fleeing into the forest. All the victims are men. Police have already arrived at the scene and taken the bodies to the mortuary,” Kitiyo told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s electoral commission has announced the start of campaigns toward the October 17 presidential election re-run after the Supreme Court nullified the result of the August vote.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said in a gazette that the campaigns start on Wednesday, September 6, and end October 15 – 48 hours before polls open.

The candidates are incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party and veteran opponent Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) which contested the August election result at the court.

The IEBC tasked the parties contesting the election to present the names of their polling agents by October 2.

Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Dr Ekuru Aukot has challenged the IEBC over fielding only the two popular candidates for the election re-run. He filed a case at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Raila Odinga has said on Monday that he wanted the election to be held at a later date. This request was rebuffed by President Kenyatta who said he had no legal requirement to make such demands.