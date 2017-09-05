Kenya’ political uncertainty heightens ahead October 17 re-run

…..As Kenyatta threatens majority judges decrying them as thugs

Against all odds, political tension in Kenya has continued to soar as all-time opposition leader gathers support from the Supreme Court for a presidential election re-run of an election that announced re-election of the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya’s electoral body the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set a date for the repeat presidential election as ordered by the country’s Supreme Court last week.

The electoral commission said on Monday that the repeat exercise will be carried out on October 17.

The commission further stated that only President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga will be on the ballot.

Last Friday, the country’s apex court annulled President Kenyatta’s official win in the August 8 polls by 1.4 million votes, saying the IEBC neglected to conduct the election in a manner within the dictates of the constitution.

The commission said it is revising the operational and procedural requirements for the conduct of the fresh election.

Meanwhile, president, Uhuru Kenyatta, who has threatened the majority judges in the historic ruling, says he has accepted a court ruling annulling his re-election on August 8. He, but expressed disagreement with the judges’ position.

The 55-year-old, who almost immediately went on the campaign trail, had some uncharitable words for the Supreme Court describing them as ‘thugs.’

“Let those five, six people know, since the Kenyan people will still decide, they should wait for us to act after the people have made their decision.

We are keeping a close eye on them. We are keeping a close eye on them. But let us deal with the election first. We are not afraid.

Maraga and his thugs have decided to cancel the election. Now I am no longer the president-elect. I am the serving president… Maraga should know that he is now dealing with the serving president.

