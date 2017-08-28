Kenya plastic bag ban comes into force after years of delays

A ban on plastic carrier bags has come into force in Kenya, which means that from today anyone found selling, manufacturing or carrying them could face fines of up to $38,000 (£30,000) or prison sentences of up to four years.

The government says the ban will help protect the environment.

But manufacturers of the bags have argued that 80,000 jobs could be lost.

A court on Friday rejected a challenge to the ban. Kenyans are estimated to use 24 million bags a month.

A number of other African countries have outlawed plastic carrier bags, including South Africa, Rwanda and Eritrea.