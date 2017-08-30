Government Set To Eradicate Pornography

Uganda blames pornography for escalating cases of drug abuse among youths, incest, teenage pregnancy and abortion, homosexuality and lesbianism

Is this a case of fundamental human rights violation or protecting young people against social vices?

Uganda will invest about 500 million dollars yearly to stop “one of the deadliest moral diseases in the country”.

It is not malaria, neither is it HIV/AIDS, it is pornography.

The African country has blamed sexually explicit materials for everything going wrong, from drug abuse to homosexuality.

Ethics Minister, Simon Lokodo, blamed porn for “escalating cases of drug abuse among youths, incest, teenage pregnancy and abortion, homosexuality and lesbianism and defilement.”

The former Catholic priest said on Tuesday that a committee to eradicate pornography in the country has started work.