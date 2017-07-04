Ghana’s Sekondi Zongo Muslim clash: Police arrests 9 people

Nine people, including a female, have been nabbed in connection with last Thursday’s violent clash that occurred at the Sekondi Zongo in the Western Region.

Religious conflict among Muslim worshipers broke out recently at the Sekondi Central Mosque when some residents of the Zongo reportedly invaded the worship ground, attacked and injured some of worshipers.

At least eight people sustained cutlass and gunshot wounds when two Muslim factions reportedly clashed over who has the right to lead prayers at a mosque in Sekondi.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the arrests.

According to her, at about 9:30 am on Friday, the Sekondi Police received a distress call about the incident from some opinion leaders at the Zongo.

ASP Adiku, was quoted to have reported that elders in the Muslim community reported that they had heard gunshots in the area.

She pointed out that the police patrol teams were dispatched immediately to the area to ensure law and order.

“Seven people with various degrees of sharp object wounds later reported at the Sekondi Police Station,” she added “The injured were issued with police medical forms to seek medical treatment and report for further action.”

The Police PRO revealed that one locally manufactured pistol, together with two used BB cartridges, one knife and cutlasses, were retrieved by the police.