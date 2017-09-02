Detention of some Cameroonian activists extended by military court

Despite a presidential order on Wednesday to free activists arrested in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions, the Yaounde military court has extended the detention of over a dozen people.

The court released the leaders of the Anglophone region including Lawyer Felix Nkongho, Dr Neba Fontem, and Ayah Paul Abine together with some other detainees on Thursday.

However, an unknown number including radio show host Mancho Bibixy had their detention extended till September for judgement by the military court, local media report.

Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary told AFP that between 50 to 70 people have been released.

“All those who have no blood on their hands, all those who have not broken or defaced the symbols of the state, all those who have not set fire to schools and institutions will be released,” he said on Thursday.

55 people are reported to have been released by the end of Thursday.