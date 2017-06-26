Cameroon says attacks increased during Ramadan

Cameroon has dispatched its defense minister to its northern border with Nigeria following a recent series of suicide bomb attacks that has left dozens dead.

The central African state says, the bombers infiltrated markets and mosques towards end of Ramadan feast adding that militant group Boko Haram is believed to be behind the carnage.

Medical staff at the Mora hospital on Cameroon’s northern border with Nigeria has been reported to have attended to at least 50 people injured in six suicide bomb attacks in the towns of Mora and Kolofata within 24 hours.

Bonny Amadi with Agency Reports