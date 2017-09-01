Cameroon releases imprisoned Anglophone activists

Outcry by the international community over hard handling of Anglophone agitation for self-determination has filtered into the conscience of the Cameroonian government, that it ordered release of imprisoned activists.

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya ordered the release and dropping of all charges against arrested leaders of the Anglophone Southwest and Northwest regions to demonstrate commitment to international outcry for release of the detained activists.

Agency report said that the order which was read on Wednesday on Cameroon’s state radio, said the decision was taken by the government to address the concerns of the people from the Anglophone regions.

The leaders cited in the order include Lawyer Felix Nkongho, Dr Neba Fontem, Ayah Paul Abine and radio talk show host Mancho Bibixy among others who were facing charges at the Yaoundé Military Tribunal.

They were arrested late last year and accused of inciting violence during the protests in the North West and Southwest regions against alleged govt bias on the English speaking people of Cameroon.