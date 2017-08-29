Cameroon government try to force shop owners to end protest

There’s tension in Bamenda, the capital of Cameroon’s north-west region, where English speakers have been protesting against what they call unfair treatment by the government, which is dominated by French-speakers.

Every Monday, shop owners in and around the city’s two main markets have shut their businesses in sympathy with the protests.

Now, in a move to pressurise the business people into ending their action, the city council has permanently sealed off the affected areas, stopping shop owners being able to reach their businesses.

In order to enforce the move, armed gendarmes and elite soldiers have been deployed in the city centre.

Anger is building as the traders who came to the city to work are not returning home.