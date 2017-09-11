Al-Shabab attack military base close to Somalia-Kenya border

At least 10 Somali soldiers have been killed in a dawn attack by Islamist militants al-Shabab on a border town of Balad Hawo, near Kenya, the Reuters news agency is reporting quoting a military source.

Major Mohamed Abdullahi confirmed the causalities:

We lost at least 10 soldiers. We chased al-Shabab out of the town. We killed seven militants.”

A spokesman from the militants however told Reuters that they had killed 24 Somali soldiers during the attack.

A resident, Suleiman Nur, who is a shopkeeper in the town, told Reuters:

First we heard a huge blast at the military base and then heavy exchange of gunfire followed.

Al-Shabab captured the military base, the police station and most part of the town.”

Other reports say that the attackers have withdrawn from the base.

Like this: Like Loading...