55 African envoys confer on regional security challenges at AU Summit

55 African Union member states based in Addis Ababa and other key AU officials, at the opening of African Union (AU) summit on Tuesday deliberated on enhancing the continent’s security.

The African Union Summit opened on Tuesday with the 34th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representative Committees in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, the summit ended Wednesday.

The AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, called for a more political solution to Africa’s security problems.

He opened the session which will prepare the agenda of the AU Summit with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Executive Council.

The meeting, which included the 55 African Union member states based in Addis Ababa and other key AU officials, ends Wednesday, and is followed by the 31st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council from June 30 to July 1; and then the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government from July 3 to 4.

The heads of state and government will focus on the renewed conflict in South Sudan, Somalia’s al-Shabaab insurgency and the implementation of Agenda 2063 as well as the establishment of continental free trade area (CFTA).