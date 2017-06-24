5.8 magnitude earthquake hits central Mozambique

An earthquake has struck central Mozambique on Saturday morning. Reports say the magnitude 5.8 quake impacted the towns of Dondo and Tica. Residents of Beira, the second biggest city in the country, also confirmed having felt and heard a loud vibration this morning.

The United States’ Geological Survey USGS confirmed the incident.

It is the fourth earthquake to hit the southern African country over an 11 year period. No damages have been reported.

The most recent earthquake that hit the southern Africa region was in February when a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck northern Zambia specifically the southern area of Lake Tanganyika.

The USGS confirmed that it could be felt across the lake in Tanzania and to the north in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

It was, however, considered as shallow due to its depth of only 6.2 miles (10 kilometres).