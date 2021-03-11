Africa track continental cycling championship: Team Nigeria makes history, Wins 2 Gold in elite women events

Nigeria won five gold medals on day one of the Africa track cycling championship taking place in Cairo, Egypt.

The women elite team made history helping Nigeria win gold medals for the first time in the team sprint and team pursuit events.



Ese Ukpeseraye, Rita Oveh, and Tawakalitu Yekeen defied the odds to beat former champions Egypt and South Africa in the women’s elite team sprints.

Grace Ayuba and mary Samuel joined Ese and Tawa to win gold in the team pursuit

The elite women also claimed a silver medal at the time trial.

In the women junior category Nigeria won silver in the team sprint and bronze in the team pursuit.