Africa Magic’s new series, ‘Baby Drama’ premieres

By Mutiat Alli

Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of premium entertainment content, will today Wednesday, April 21st premiere a new television series, Baby Drama.

Baby Drama revolves around the lives of five women who deal with the reality of how a baby or – lack of one – will affect their lives.

The new series which will air from 9pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) features some of the finest talents in Nollywood such as Bimbo Akintola, Joseph Benjamin, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Wole Ojo, Uru Eke and Nollywood newbies, Anee Icha and Nengi Adoki.

Baby Drama will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as they get immersed in the lives of the characters’ relationships and their journeys to parenthood.

It also explores the myths and cultural nuances associated with pregnancy, delayed childbirth, assisted reproduction, and how individuals deal with the changes from having a baby or not having one at all.

Speaking on the premiere of the new series, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “Baby Drama will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as they get immersed in the lives of the characters, their relationships and their journeys to parenthood.

It also explores the myths and cultural nuances associated with pregnancy, assisted reproduction and how individuals deal with the changes a baby or no baby brings.

We’re excited about this new series and we are sure our viewers will be entertained by the stellar cast and excellent storytelling we are known for”.