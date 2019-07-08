By Our correspondent

The Africa Forum says it will convene a symposium on Cameroon to be held possibly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia or any other African country ready to host the gathering anytime soon.

The forum which is an organization of former African heads of state and government as well as other leaders of the continent is to support the African Union on its works to guide and help it achieve the objectives.

The forum said it has been its best to follow the evolving but troubling situation in the Republic of Cameroon and therefore, has had the privilege to convey some of its views and suggestions to President Paul Biya.

According to a statement released on Sunday, the forum said it is very necessary that it should take all necessary steps further to inform itself about the situation in the Republic of Cameroon in as comprehensive a manner as possible.

“The forum will therefore take steps without delay to contact a broad spectrum of the people of Cameroon and invite them to attend what the forum intends must be an inclusive and open dialogue.

“The forum is convinced that the symposium will help greatly to empower it the better to assist the government and people of Cameroon as they work to address the challenges facing this sister African country,” the statement stated.