Afreximbank Elevates two, names Obi Emekekwue, Chandi Mwenebungu directors

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the appointment of two staff members to Directorship positions to head its Communications and Events Management Department and Treasury and Markets Department respectively.

Obi Emekekwue was named Director and Global Head of the Communications and Events Management Department while Chandi Mwenebungu becomes Director of the Treasury and Markets Department. Prior to the appointments, Mr. Emekekwue and Mr. Mwenebungu were respectively heads of the Communications and Treasury functions at the Bank at the level of Senior Managers.

The Bank’s Communications and Treasury functions, which had operated as units, were upgraded to full departments in 2017 as part of a general reorganization of the Bank.

Emekekwue joined Afreximbank in 2012. Prior to that, he had worked for the United Nations from 1994, serving last in the Press Office of the Department of Public Information at the New York Headquarters.

His United Nations career included serving variously as Public Information Officer, Media Specialist and Programme Specialist in several agencies, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and as Communications Specialist at the United Nations Country Team in Papua New Guinea from 2006 to 2007.

Emekekwue began his professional career at the Nigerian Television Authority, Ibadan, followed by a short stint at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, before joining the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) where he served as the United Nations/North America Bureau Chief from 1989 to 1994.

He holds a Master of Arts in international relations and a postgraduate certificate in international law and diplomacy from St. John’s University, New York, and a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Mr. Mwenebungu, who joined Afreximbank in 2013, has over 20 years’ experience in the area of treasury and finance working in the finance services industry in Africa and Europe. He holds a master’s degree in accounting and finance. He is a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCA), and an associate member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT).

He previously worked as the Head of Treasury and Investments for International Insurance Company of Hannover (Inter-Hannover) in London and Cigna International (Europe) in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Prior to his relocation to the United Kingdom, he worked in the treasury function of Nedbank Malawi Limited.