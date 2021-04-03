Afenifere spokesman, Odumakin is dead — Daily Times Nigeria

Yinka Odumakin, the national publicity secretary for the Yoruba socio-cultural organization Afenifere, has died.

Mr. Odumakin, a public analyst, activist, and politician, died on Saturday morning in Lagos, according to sources.

As of the time of filing this article, neither his family nor political associates had issued an official statement, but credible sources, including Mr Odumakin’s close aides, verified the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

One of his aides told a source on the call, “We are on our way to the morgue to deposit his body.”

It is also not clear the specific cause of Mr Odumakin’s death but he had long battled diabetes and survived diabetic-related complications many times in the past.

Mr Odumakin, according to one of his associates, informed journalists in the last two weeks that he would be unable to pick up his phone calls due to poor health and introduced an associate to handle his official correspondence.

Mr Odumakin also became seriously ill during a visit to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State about a month ago. The government reacted quickly by providing him with emergency medical treatment.

After being stabilized by medical personnel, he returned to Lagos right away.

