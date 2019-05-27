Afenifere cautions FG on herdsmen activities

By Adewale Momoh, Akure.

Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has called on the federal government to rise against the spate of insecurity allegedly being perpetrated by suspected herdsmen.

The group which decried the incessant kidnapping, killings and destruction of property across the country, particularly in the South West urged the Yorubas to devise means of securing themselves in case of any eventuality.

Afenifere stated this in a communiqué issued after its monthly meeting held at the residence of its National Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Reading the communiqué, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin called on the government to immediately re-address its priorities in re-defining law and order that would protect all citizens in any part of the federation.

“The killings targeted at non-Fulani groups across the country are wilful and deliberate in pursuit of expansionist and conquest agenda.

And most unfortunately, the government in place has betrayed perceived complicity as we are not aware of any member of the group on trial for these monumental crimes even when Miyetti Allah has owned up to some of them.

“Instead, the regime has treated them with kid gloves, making excuses for their crimes with our information ministry and Presidential media office being made to look like Boko Haram and Miyetti Allah media centres as they issue statements to defend these groups even when they are not defending themselves with the Presidency equating Miyetti Allah with Afenifere and Ohanaeze in order to confer legitimacy on them,” the Afenifere added.

The Yoruba group condemned the decision of the federal government to open a radio station for the herdsmen in violation of the federal character principle of the constitution.

“Those who have studied events in Liberia, Somalia, Rwanda and Sudan would not miss the fact that this was how events started until full-scale civil wars broke out.

“To avert this destructive scenario, we call on the Federal Government to immediately readdress its priorities in these matters and begin the process of running an inclusive country while re-defining law and order so that no citizen would take the life of another and not fear for consequences,” the communiqué said.