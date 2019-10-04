The African Development Bank (AfDB) has revealed its willingness to adopt the multi system Afe Bablola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti (ABUTH) as partner that will offer medical services to its staff across the continent.

The bank expressed happiness over the huge investment on the 400 beds hospital, which described as a pride to Africa and that AfDB as a bank that is desirous of development in the continent was ready to partner the facility in terms of patronage.

Speaking with journalists at the Afe Babalola Uunivetdity, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) during an assessment tour of the medical facility, the leader of the group and AfDB Regional Medical Doctor, Nigeria Country Department, Dr.Augustine Uhunwangho, who led two others delegation;

Dr. Salma Abdulkadir and Mr Emmanuel Akinwumi, said the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital has been making waves across the African continent and getting patronage from the bank would improve its service delivery system.

He said: “Our senior Director had visited the hospital and we are here on assessment of manpower, equipment and services available in the hospital .

“Our staff are always ready and desirous of being medically fit and our own is to recommend this facility after this assessment tour to the insurance company that in charge of healthcare services to our staff , so that it can be enrolled as one of those facilities that can render health care services to our staff”, he said.

The founder of the university, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN) ,applauded AfDB for supporting the university in terms of recognition and provision of financial supports.

“You have invested so much in us but we have invested much more on that hospital more than you expected .

“ABUAD had received commendations from all parts of the world for the university and hospital we built. Recently, the African Union honoured me as an ambassador because of the magnitude of investment we have made on that hospital.

” So, it is a welcome idea that AfDB wishes to adopt this hospital as facility that will offer medicare to its staff”, Babalola stated.