President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says he will continue to discharge his responsibility diligently to lead bank’s bold mission for Africa’s accelerated development.

In a statement he made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, Adesina said he would discharge his responsibility with the highest level of professionalism, dedication and unshaken resolve.

He was reacting to allegations against the bank published in Le Monde, a french publication.

The AfDB boss said the bank had a very high reputation of good governance as it was rated as the 4th most transparent institution in the world by Publish What You Fund.

“It has come to my attention. Following Le Monde publication but I have been overwhelmed by the tremendous show of support and solidarity I have continued to receive.

“I have strong confidence in the governance systems of AfDB put in place by the Board of Governors of the bank.

“The Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors is following its internal review systems and should be allowed to complete its review and work without interference from anyone or the media.

“I am 100 per cent confident that due process and transparency, based on facts and evidence, will indicate that these are all nothing more than spurious and unfounded allegations,” he stated.

He urged the bank staff, shareholders and partners not to be moved or shaken by any of what he described as “blatantly false allegations”.

He said he would remain calm and resolute and would not be distracted as no amount of lies could ever cover up the truth and soon the truth would come out.

Adesina noted that he would continue to work to help protect the continent at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.