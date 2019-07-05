Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf has huge respect for Nigeria but insists the Super Eagles cannot stop his team from successfully defending their title at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Indomitable Lions will come up against the Super Eagles in a mouthwatering Round of 16 encounter at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash, the former Real Madrid star is confident his team can scale through the difficult hurdle and progress further in the competition.

“Nigeria is a top team, with lots of quality players. It will be difficult against a good side like this, but we have what it takes to beat them, ” Seedorf told newsmen at the team’s Royal Tolip Hotels, Alexandria on Thursday.



“Our target is to successfully defend our trophy and we will fight till the end to achieve our objective.”

Cameroon finished second in Group B behind the Black Stars of Ghana after they were held to a goalless draw by Benin Republic in their last Group F game on Tuesday.

Seedorf’s men recorded one win and two draws from their three group games. They are however yet to concede a goal in the competition.

The Super Eagles on the other hand won their opening two games against Burundi and Guinea before going down to a shocking 2-0 loss to the Barea of Madagascar in their last Group B game on Sunday.

The Saturday’s Round of 16 encounter will kick off at 5pm Nigerian time.

The winner of the contest will face either hosts Egypt or South Africa in the quarterfinals.