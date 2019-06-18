AFCON: Super Eagles promise not to disappoint despite losing to Senegal

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have promised their numerous fans across the globe not to disappoint after rounding off preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations which gets underway this Friday in Egypt.

The Eagles who have been in Egypt since last Monday departed for Alexandria on Monday afternoon from Ismailia where they played their last friendly against the Teranga Lions of Senegal which they lost by a lone goal.

In a message to their fans on their Twitter handle on Monday, the Eagles thanked the people of Ismailia especially Nigerians who turned out to support the team during the friendly game.

“We appreciate the support of Nigerians in Cairo who visited us in camp just to wish the team a very successful #TotalAFCON2019 campaign. We will not disappoint you #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,” the Tweet reads.

“After a week of intensive training and hard work ahead of the #TotalAFCON2019, we will be leaving Ismailia this afternoon (Monday) for Alexandria where we will play all our Group B games. Thank you Ismailia. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.

Nigeria who have won the Cup of Nations three times open their campaign in Group B against Burundi on June 22.

Four days later, they clash with Syli Nationale of Guinea before facing the Barea of Madagascar in their last group match on June 30.